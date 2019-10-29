Diwali 2019: Sunny Leone And Her Family Gave Us Stunning Family Moment With Their Bright Yellow Outf

ENGLISH

    Sunny Leone made a twinning fashion splash on diwali. She celebrated the festival with husband Daniel Weber, twin sons Asher and Noah, and daughter Nisha.

    Recently, the actress and model Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share pics from her Diwali celebration with her family, where they all were seen complementing each other in yellow ethnic outfits and gave us major family goals. While Daniel and the two adorable boys sported kurtas, on the other hand, Sunny and Nisha donned lehengas. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    So, Sunny Leone and Nisha looked beautiful in matching yellow lehenga and gave us mother-daughter fashion goals. Their lehenga came from Reeti Arneja's collection and was accentuated by intricately designed sharp patterns. They teamed it with a cut-sleeved matching halter neck plunging neckline blouse. The beautiful yellow net dupatta featured embroidered border and that completed their ethnic look.

    Sunny Leone accessorised her look with a pair of pretty drop earrings and ring, which came from Curio Cottage Jewelry. She upped her look with dark-hued lacquer. The actress partly-tied her streaked tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and bright lip shade spruced up her look. Nisha's curly tresses were tied into a high ponytail.

    Coming to the boys of Weber family, Daniel, Asher and Noah sported a full-sleeved mandarin-collar plain bright yellow kurta and white pyjamas.

    Sunny Leone and her family gave us a picture-perfect moment in their sunshine yellow outfits.

    What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
