Kriti Sanon And Other Gorgeous Divas Have Latest Stunning Diwali Outfit Ideas For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The festival of lights is just around the corner and we really want your special festive occasion to be LIT, so we have curated some of the latest traditional outfits donned by Bollywood divas. So, here we have some of the amazing ensembles for you for Diwali fashion inspiration.

Bipasha Basu's Red Suit

So, this Diwali, you can actually don something as vibrant and comfy as Bipasha Basu's traditional suit. She wore a simple red and gold suit that caught our attention. Designed by Pallavi Jaipur, her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved kurta with front slit and complementing trousers. The border of her attire feature intricate golden embroidery and she draped a complementing dupatta. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her polki chaandbalis and nakshatra polki ring was from Tyaani by Karan Johar. She paired her attire with golden peep-hole sandals and the makeup was lit up by smoky kohl and glossy pink lip shade. The ponytail completed her ethnic avatar.

Richa Chadha's Anarkali

For those of you, who want to look understated and elegant on Diwali, Richa Chadha's ensemble is perfect for you. So, the actress kept it simple with an anarkali by Paulmi and Harsh. Her ivory anarkali was accentuated by grey-hued floral accents and she teamed it with a light yellow-toned dupatta, which went well with her attire. However, you can also opt for a pink dupatta with this ensemble. Richa paired her ensemble with golden heels and accessorised her look with a cocktail ring and meticulously-done earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-parted bob hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Sunny Leone's Fusion Number

Sunny Leone made a glittering entry at an event and gave us a fusion attire goal. She wore separates but her attire had a whiff of traditional touch. So, the actress sported a shimmering black crop top with a slit neckline and paired it with embellished grey long skirt. Team it with a light dupatta and her attire would have given a lehenga effect. So for those, who want to don something fuss-free for Diwali 2019, this attire is ideal for you. Sunny upped her look with a bright pink lip shade and an impeccable bun. She completed her look with dainty hoops.

Mouni Roy's Floral Ethnic Lehenga

Mouni Roy's attire was sophisticated and ideal for Diwali parties. She wore a beautiful lehenga that consisted of a cropped blouse and long skirt. Her lehenga was accentuated by rich floral and nature-inspired motifs and the Made In China actress looked effortlessly elegant. It was an ivory-hued number with multi-hued accents and Mouni teamed her attire with a complementing dupatta. She elevated her traditional quotient with jhumkis and the makeup was dewy with deep red lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Kriti Sanon's Red Sari

Kriti Sanon left us speechless with a stunning red sari, which was by Anita Dongre. Her sari was absolutely festive and must-wear for Diwali celebrations. Her sari was accentuated by red hue and she teamed it with a vibrant blouse that came alive with floral accents. Her sari was also intricately bordered and she upped her look with elaborate earrings, which were from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and eye shadow. The tiny red bindi spruced up her avatar and the middle-parted bun completed her look.

So, whose attire will you choose for this Diwali? Let us know that in the comment section.