    Kriti Sanon Shows Us The Power Of Pink With Her Voluminous Gown

    Kriti Sanon never ceases to amaze us with her impeccable fashion game. This time for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, she made a dazzling entry in her pink gown that was voluminous. The attire suited her and her styling was done to perfection. The Luka Chuppi actress looked elegant and we can't wait to decode her attire and look.

    So, Kriti wore a Monisha Jaising number that was halter-necked and sleeveless. The attire was marked by a structured bodice and a flared skirt. The bodice was characterised by sheer accents, a front slit, and light embellishment in the same hue. The wrap skirt featured a thigh-high slit, which gave her number a bold touch. Subtle shimmers and a whiff of ruffles accentuated her skirt that also seemed a bit velvety on a closer look. It seemed as if Kriti Sanon sported silver sandals but we aren't sure about that.

    As for the jewellery game, it was light and minimal. The delicate earrings and bling rings upped her look. The makeup was enhanced by matte shade of pink and dewy cheekbones. The eye makeup was kept light and the puffed sleek tresses wrapped up her stunning avatar. Kriti Sanon looked impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Vogue Beauty Awards 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
