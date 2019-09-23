Kriti Sanon’s Purple Hued Rosette Pantsuit Is A Must-Buy For Working Professionals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon has an outstanding fashion sense and she definitely knows how to pull off any attire perfectly and effortlessly. After gracing the New York Fashion Week 2019 in a stunning outfit, the actress stole the limelight in a pretty dress.

Recently, Kriti Sanon attended the India Today Conclave in Mumbai in a purple-hued rosette structured pantsuit and looked a class apart. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the conclave, Kriti Sanon opted for a full-sleeved plunging-neckline front-slit blazer, which was accentuated by matching dark hued rose prints. The broad knotted belt cinched her waist and added a figure-flattering touch to her look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Raabta actress paired it with a pair of complementing flared pants. Her sophisticated pantsuit came from Diya Rajvvir. Kriti completed her look with Zara's pointed pink-hued heels. She accessorised her look with multiple rings by Aquamarine.

On the make-up front, she spruced up her look with soft contouring. The filled thick brows, kohled eyes, purple shade eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade upped her look. Kriti Sanon rounded out her look with sleek mid-parted layered brown tresses.

We really liked Kriti Sanon's classy pantsuitand the rosette print brought alive her ensemble. Also, her makeup game was also strong and her statement hairstyle suited her look.

If you are looking forward to wearing a sophisticated outfit for a professional meetings or media interviews, this pantsuit attire of Kriti Sanon's is perfect.

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's purple-hued pantsuit? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Photos Credit: Kriti Sanon's Instagram