Just In
- 1 hr ago Dandiya Night With Leslie Lewis And DJ Vipul Khurana, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru On 28th September
-
- 1 hr ago Want A Toned Back Like Disha Patani's? Try These 8 Exercises That Target Your Back Muscles
- 2 hrs ago What Are Magnetic Eyelashes? Here Is How To Wear Them
- 2 hrs ago Ghatasthapana 2019: Significance, Date And Muhurat
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV300 W6 Diesel-Automatic Variant Launched In India: Priced At Rs 9.99 Lakh
- Sports Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitates boxers Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik with cash awards
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A20s Announced With Triple Rear Cameras
- Movies Watch: Kartik Aaryan’s Fanboy Moment With Amitabh Bachchan While Getting An Autograph
- News PM Modi's address at UNSG's Climate Action Summit to begin shortly
- Finance An App That Helps Women To Take Control Of Their Finances
- Travel Places To Visit In October In India
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
Kriti Sanon’s Purple Hued Rosette Pantsuit Is A Must-Buy For Working Professionals
The Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon has an outstanding fashion sense and she definitely knows how to pull off any attire perfectly and effortlessly. After gracing the New York Fashion Week 2019 in a stunning outfit, the actress stole the limelight in a pretty dress.
Recently, Kriti Sanon attended the India Today Conclave in Mumbai in a purple-hued rosette structured pantsuit and looked a class apart. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, for the conclave, Kriti Sanon opted for a full-sleeved plunging-neckline front-slit blazer, which was accentuated by matching dark hued rose prints. The broad knotted belt cinched her waist and added a figure-flattering touch to her look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Raabta actress paired it with a pair of complementing flared pants. Her sophisticated pantsuit came from Diya Rajvvir. Kriti completed her look with Zara's pointed pink-hued heels. She accessorised her look with multiple rings by Aquamarine.
On the make-up front, she spruced up her look with soft contouring. The filled thick brows, kohled eyes, purple shade eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade upped her look. Kriti Sanon rounded out her look with sleek mid-parted layered brown tresses.
We really liked Kriti Sanon's classy pantsuitand the rosette print brought alive her ensemble. Also, her makeup game was also strong and her statement hairstyle suited her look.
If you are looking forward to wearing a sophisticated outfit for a professional meetings or media interviews, this pantsuit attire of Kriti Sanon's is perfect.
What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's purple-hued pantsuit? Do let us know in the comment section.
All Photos Credit: Kriti Sanon's Instagram