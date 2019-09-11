Kriti Sanon Flaunts This Sparkly Floral Dress At The New York Fashion Week Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Just a few days ago, Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she departed for the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with sister Nupur Sanon. And now her pictures from the NYFW have won the netizens. Well, the actress graced the Coach Spring Summer 2020 fashion show. For the special occasion, Kriti Sanon wore an outfit from Coach and she looked absolutely amazing. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kriti Sanon opted for a flared billowing-sleeved angular neckline Printed Prairie shimmering dress by Coach, which was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. It was a metallic dress that featured asymmetrical hem and was adorned with multi-hued floral accents. Well, her attire seemed ideal for light formal parties. The actress paired her dress with the brand's black-coloured Bianca sandals, which notched up her look and colour-blocked her attire. She carried a classy Tabby Shoulder bag to up her fashion quotient.

Kriti Sanon kept her look very minimal and accessorised her look with just a chic ring and hair clip. She spruced up her look with centre-parted wavy tresses. Kriti pulled back her hair strands behind her ears to flaunt her strong makeup game. Her makeup was dewy and marked by soft contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and matte red lip shade. The actress looked phenomenal and gave us style goals.

Kriti Sanon is the third Bollywood actress after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to attend the New York Fashion Week. So, what are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's attire and look? Do let us know in the comment section. Also, stay tuned for more fashion updates on Kriti Sanon.

All Pics: Luxe Project (@luxe_project)