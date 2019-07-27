Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Her Latest Top Five Fashion Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

In just a short span of time, Kriti Sanon has become one of the most prominent actresses of the Hindi film industry. The actress consistently oscillates between commercial and parallel cinema. With movies such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and the recent being, Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon's acting prowess is only getting better with time. However, apart from acting, the diva's fashion game has always been impressive. Right from her classy airport wears to her traditional outfits, Kriti is a class apart when it comes to dressing up. On her birthday, we have curated her latest top five fashion moments for some style inspiration.

In A Resplendent Lehenga

Kriti Sanon's latest fashion outing was at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2019, where she walked down the ramp for designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika. Her lehenga was light and perfect for women with modern sensibilities. Kriti Sanon's ensemble consisted of an embellished blouse and a voluminous floral skirt. She draped a complementing light dupatta with her attire and accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery, which were from Jewels of Jaipur. Her makeup was dewy-toned and side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

In A Winged Outfit

For the GQ India party this year, which celebrated the best in fashion, Kriti Sanon stunned us all with a winged ensemble that was by Falguni & Shane Peacock. Her attire was meticulously embellished and was pretty risqué. However, the winged accent was what set her apart and she teamed her ensemble with silver heels. The diva accessorised her look with chic rings and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and silver eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

In A Bright Yellow Separates

Kriti Sanon exuded boss lady vibes but in a quirky style at one of the promotional rounds of Arjun Patiala. She wore a colour-blocked outfit and looked sassy. She teamed her black blouse with a structured yellow skirt and a long matching jacket. Kriti Sanon's yellow skirt and a jacket came from FKNS by Narendra Kumar. She teamed her ensemble with black and nude pencil heels. The actress accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned and she completed her look with a bun.

In A Colour-Blocked Attire

The diva's airport fashion game is always awesome. Her airport outfits are always smart and she gives a lot of jet-setting fashion goals. So, this time, the actress was spotted at the airport in a colour-blocked 431-88 dress by Shweta Kapur that was rust orange-hued and the dress was colour-blocked by a black border. Kriti teamed her ensemble with a leopard-printed belt. Her makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and she accessorised her look with dark shades. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

In A Festive Gharara Suit

Kriti Sanon looked impressive in a festive gharara suit, which she wore for Arjun Patiala promotions. Her ensemble was by Sukriti & Aakriti and it was dipped in a green hue. Kriti Sanon's ensemble was accentuated by meticulous floral accents and she teamed it with a green dupatta that featured a pink border. The actress wore jhumkis, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon!