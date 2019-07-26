Just In
India Couture Week 2019: Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning As She Channels Flower Power Bridal Look
Kriti Sanon, whose film Arjun Patiala released today, walked down the ramp for Shyamal and Bhumika at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, which was presented by Hindustan Times. The designer duo presented their collection, 'The Renaissance Muse' and Kriti Sanon looked radiant as she set the ramp ablaze as a Shyamal and Bhumkia bride.
The actress wore a resplendent lehenga that was a departure from the traditional sensibilities and showed the country in a modern light. Her attire consisted of a glittering golden blouse that featured sheer billowing half sleeves and the complementing skirt was voluminous and intricately embroidered. While the corset bustier was beautifully embellished, the skirt was meticulously accentuated by floral accents. The embroidered details added vibrancy and enhanced Kriti Sanon's bridal attire.
What we loved about the attire that it was actually wearable and functional as it seemed light. The dupatta also exuded fuss-free vibes and was adorned with floral designs. Kriti Sanon wore a gold, pearl, and a green gemstone jewellery set that comprised statement neckpiece, a stunning finger ring, and elegant jhumkis. Her jewellery came from Jewels of Jaipur. The makeup was highlighted by a vibrant shade of pink and the eye makeup was subtle. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked fabulous. What do you think about her bridal look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.