Richa Chadha's Denim And Crochet Attire Is What We Want To Buy This Weekend

Richa Chadha looked classy and gave us a dress goal recently at the Inside Edge Season 2 promotional event. She mixed two classic fabrics and inspired us to up our fashion game. Her dress was layered and seemed ideal for informal evening party. The styling was done meticulously by Who Wore What When. So, let's decode her attire and look.

She wore a denim ensemble that came from the label, Mirror. Her attire consisted of a kaftan-sleeved denim jacket and a structured skirt that was partly crafted out of denim but majorly featured crochet design. Well, we absolutely loved skirt and rather found it a unique piece. So, well for this weekend, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress left us with a skirt goal for sure. Speaking about Richa Chadha's denim jacket, it was belted, which gave her jacket a flared edge.

Her attire was fabulous and she paired it with beige-hued Aldo pumps that went well with her look. Richa accessorised her look with sleek and dainty neckpiece, which absolutely notched up her avatar. She also wore chic rings to up her classy quotient. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rouned out her avatar. So, what do you think about Richa Chadha's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.