Of Formal And Winter-worthy, Richa Chadha's Latest Outfit Makes For A Perfect Office Wear

Richa Chadha is in the UK these days for the premiere of her upcoming film, 'Love Sonia'. The prolific actress wore this outfit for a BBC interview. It came from the fashion label, Bloom and Richa looked stunning in it. Her ensemble was structured and gave us office wear goals.

So, Richa wore a red-hued outfit that was absolutely winter-worthy. It was a buttoned dress, which she paired with a cropped blazer. This dress of hers totally reflected European design sensibilities and was accentuated by a belt and an overlapping detail. The full-sleeved ensemble totally seemed comfortable and fuss-free. It gave boss lady vibes and she paired it with black stockings and pointed sandals. Her sandals came from the label, Dotti.

Richa Chadha Style

Richa looked impeccable and inspired us with her fashion choice. She mostly kept her look jewellery-free but carried a vintage classy bag by Dior. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a maroon lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look. So, how did you find Richa Chadha's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

24 Home Remedies To Treat Cracked Heels
    Read more about: richa chadha love sonia bbc
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
