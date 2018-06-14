Richa Chadha's Vibrant Attire Is The Perfect Wear For The Gloomy Monsoons

The very talented Richa Chadha looked extremely graceful in her vibrant yellow attire and gave us something to cheer about in the dark gloomy monsoon season. The 'Masaan' actress has been donning traditional attires lately and this time too, she looked mindblowing.

Posed like a dream against an idyllic background of the red stucco-roofed house and well-manicured garden, Richa seemed like a floral delight. Her Anoli Shah outfit was breezy and featured that 'comfort quotient'.

Richa's golden-yellow attire had a well-fitted bodice and a flared skirt. Her attire was adorned with bright pink floral patterns and black hued designs that was every inch eye catching. We loved those linings on her blouse too and the ruffled maroon collar was definitely hard to miss. Her silver-hued jhumkis went well with her semi-ethnic avatar.

However, we didn't like the small side slits on the bodice of her attire. But on the whole, her outfit was fabulous. Richa left her long hair loose, which complemented her look. Yes, the diva was certainly dressed to nines for the Pantaloons event in Odisha.

We thought Richa looked nothing short of stunning in this bright outfit. Did you feel the same too? Let us know in the comments section.