Of Pop and Hoops, Richa Chadha Gave Us A Quirky Moment With This Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It almost seems as if pantsuits are becoming more mainstream than dresses. The comfy fuss-free pantsuits seem like an ideal choice for the formal events. However, divas have experimented with the pantsuit too and a few have added a quirk factor to these structural suits. For instance, Richa Chadha gave her formal wear a fun twist and this was very hard to miss.

So, Richa attended an INOX event recently and looked simply awesome in her all black pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved jacket and straight-fit pants. She also gave us pairing goals by teaming her black pantsuit with a casual white-hued tee, which had the word, 'Pop' written on it in pink. Adding to that, she also wore bright pink heels, which absolutely colour-blocked her attire.

Richa accessorised her look with large hoop earrings, which added to the quirk quotient. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a bold maroon lip shade and dark kohl. The impeccable side-swept tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Richa's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.