TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha Election LIVE — Seeking Second Term, PM To File Nomination In Varanasi Today
-
- IPL 2019: KKR vs RR — Highlights
- Range Rover Sport Review — The Most Dynamic SUV Of Them All!
- HONOR 8S With 5.71-Inch Dew-Drop Notch Display Launched For Rs 9,200
- IndiGo And Spicejet Now Among The Most Expensive Airline Stocks In the World
- Arjun Kapoor BREAKS Silence On Malaika Arora
- 10 Best Tips To Quit Smoking
- Along The Trail Of The River Godavari
Of Pop and Hoops, Richa Chadha Gave Us A Quirky Moment With This Pantsuit
It almost seems as if pantsuits are becoming more mainstream than dresses. The comfy fuss-free pantsuits seem like an ideal choice for the formal events. However, divas have experimented with the pantsuit too and a few have added a quirk factor to these structural suits. For instance, Richa Chadha gave her formal wear a fun twist and this was very hard to miss.
So, Richa attended an INOX event recently and looked simply awesome in her all black pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved jacket and straight-fit pants. She also gave us pairing goals by teaming her black pantsuit with a casual white-hued tee, which had the word, 'Pop' written on it in pink. Adding to that, she also wore bright pink heels, which absolutely colour-blocked her attire.
Richa accessorised her look with large hoop earrings, which added to the quirk quotient. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a bold maroon lip shade and dark kohl. The impeccable side-swept tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Richa's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.