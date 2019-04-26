ENGLISH

    Of Pop and Hoops, Richa Chadha Gave Us A Quirky Moment With This Pantsuit

    By
    |
    Richa Chadha Fashion

    It almost seems as if pantsuits are becoming more mainstream than dresses. The comfy fuss-free pantsuits seem like an ideal choice for the formal events. However, divas have experimented with the pantsuit too and a few have added a quirk factor to these structural suits. For instance, Richa Chadha gave her formal wear a fun twist and this was very hard to miss.

    Richa Chadha Style

    So, Richa attended an INOX event recently and looked simply awesome in her all black pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved jacket and straight-fit pants. She also gave us pairing goals by teaming her black pantsuit with a casual white-hued tee, which had the word, 'Pop' written on it in pink. Adding to that, she also wore bright pink heels, which absolutely colour-blocked her attire.

    Richa Chadha News

    Richa accessorised her look with large hoop earrings, which added to the quirk quotient. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a bold maroon lip shade and dark kohl. The impeccable side-swept tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Richa's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    richa chadha celeb style
    Friday, April 26, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
     

