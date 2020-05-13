Birthday Special: From Baby Doll To Laila Main Laila, Sunny Leone Stuns In Sizzling Outfits In Songs Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 13 May 1981, Sunny Leone is one of the most stunning actresses in the Bollywood industry. More than her acting prowess, she has charmed us with her personality and sizzling dance moves. From Baby Doll to Laila Main Laila, the diva has rocked all her item numbers and made us groove on her signature steps. As the gorgeous beauty turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her ravishing outfits from her hit songs.

Sunny Leone In ‘Laila Main Laila’ Sunny Leone took the dance floor on fire with her stunning dance moves in the song Laila Main Laila from the film Raees. She sported ethnic attire in the song, which consisted of a half-sleeved blue-hued crop top and green-hued mid-length skirt. Her top was accentuated by white dotted prints while her skirt featured silver embellishments and multi fabric layering. She accessorised her look with gold-toned maang tikka, earrings, bangles, and rings. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining ones loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade spruced up her look. Sunny Leone In ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone's Baby Doll song from the film Ragini MMS 2, which was sung by Kanika Kapoor turned out to be the super hit number. In the song, the actress sizzled in many shimmering outfits but what stood out the most was her black co-ords. Her outfit consisted of a strappy plunging-neckline sequin bralette and matching shorts. She completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high boots and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Sunny left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Sunny Leone In ‘Paani Wala Dance’ Sunny Leone's Paani Wala Dance song from the film Kuch Kuch Locha Hai was on the top of everyone's playlist. She looked super cute in the song in her super cute outfits, especially her blush-pink-hued separates. It consisted of a half-sleeved knotted top and matching mini skirt. She paired her top with a multi-hued bralette and looked stunning. Sunny left her mid-parted highlighted heavy curly tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Sunny Leone In ‘Piya More’ For the song Piya More from the film Baadshaho, Sunny Leone opted for a black lehenga, which was accentuated by golden embellishments and multi-hued border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching choli and upped her look with maang tikka, a pair of earrings, bangles, and rings. The diva let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and enhanced her look with tiny bindi, kohled eyes, pink lip shade. Sunny Leone In ‘Pink Lips’ Sunny Leone looked adorable in her cherry red dress as she grooved in the song Pink Lips, which featured in the film Hate Story 4. It was a full-sleeved halter-neck bodycon dress that was accentuated by subtle white-hued prints. Her mini dress also featured keyhole neckline and attached silver-toned multi-layer neckpiece. The actress notched up her look with a pair of studs and let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sunny Leone? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone!

Pic Credits: Zee Music Company, T-Series