Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Boss Lady Goals With Black And Green Pantsuits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is that actress in the Bollywood industry, who can always fashionably inspire ladies. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will guaranteed get some serious goals from the fashionista. From desi to boss lady, the diva has been giving us myriad goals with her sartorial choices.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor sported two contrasting pantsuits- one was a black dotted suit and the other was a fresh green suit. With her pantsuits, she gave us major boss lady goals. So, let us take a close look at her both suits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Dotted Pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a black dotted pantsuit, which came from the label Erdem. Her suit consisted of a full sleeved notch-lapel buttoned down blazer that featured two side flap pockets and puffed sleeves. She teamed it with matching pants and completed her look with pointed plain black formal sandals. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and rings. She also carried a golden-chain black sling bag. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Minimal base marked by filled brows, black winged eyeliner, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Light-Green Pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked fresh and lively in a light green pantsuit from the label Osman. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted blazer that featured flap pockets and matching pants. A complementing belt added structure to her attire. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's pantsuit was accentuated by intricate and very subtle floral patterns. The diva completed her look with pointed white heels from Gianvito Rossi. She upped her look with a pair of heart-shaped Peter Do earrings. Sonam Kapoor let loose her side-parted tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

We really liked Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pantsuits. Which one is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja