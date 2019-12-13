Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Pulls Off Her Attire Elegantly But It Is Not Quite Everyone's Cup Of Tea
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is among the actresses in Bollywood who almost always wins us with experimental style. The actress has impeccable fashion sense, which is very imopressive. Be it her airport look or promotional, the fashion connoisseur always has something new to offer to her fans.
Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram handle, where she was seen in a colourful outfit. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline curved hemline colourful blazer. Her blazer featured overlap detailing and two flap pockets. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with knee-length mustard-hued skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. Sonam's ensemble came from the label Bhaane and she completed her look with ankle-strap white sandals from Bottega Veneta that had elongated square sole. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned vintage linked earrings, flower necklace, and rings, which came from the label Viange and Her Story Jewels.
On the makeup front, minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, black eye liner, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The fashionista left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose.
In one of the pictures, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posed with her husband Anand Ahuja, who sported a brown pantsuit, which he paired with black shoes.
Though Sonam's outfit was not quite everyone's cup of tea but she pulled it off very well and it suited her. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja