ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Fabulous Fashion Goals With Her Amazing Outfits

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress or popularly known as the bonafide fashionista of B-town, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always set the fashion bar high with her unique sartorial choices. And this time too, the actress set the temperature soaring with her recent two outfits- one was a printed orange-hued lehenga set and the other was a jacket and skirt set. With her both dresses, the actress gave us major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Printed Lehenga Set

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a printed dark orange-hued lehenga set, which came from Masaba Gupta's collection. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar knotted crepe blouse, which was accentuated by brown letter prints and blue-red dots. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with macthing flared lehenga. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis from Amrapali.

    She left her side-parted curly tresses loose an spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and hot-pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor completed her look with a matching handbag.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In Black Jacket And Printed Skirt

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a high-neck collar plain tee, which she paired with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front black leather jacket. She paired her ensemble with a mid-length pink-hued skirt. Her skirt featured black patterns. Sonam's outfit came from Karl Lagerfeld for Cover Story and she was styled by Meagan Concessio.

    The actress completed her look with a pair of leather black boots. Soft contouring marked by winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

    With her both ethnic and western outfit, Sonam Kapoor gave us amazing fashion goals and we totally loved it. What do you think about her outfits? DO let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    More SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA News

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue