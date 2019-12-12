Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Fabulous Fashion Goals With Her Amazing Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress or popularly known as the bonafide fashionista of B-town, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always set the fashion bar high with her unique sartorial choices. And this time too, the actress set the temperature soaring with her recent two outfits- one was a printed orange-hued lehenga set and the other was a jacket and skirt set. With her both dresses, the actress gave us major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Printed Lehenga Set

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a printed dark orange-hued lehenga set, which came from Masaba Gupta's collection. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar knotted crepe blouse, which was accentuated by brown letter prints and blue-red dots. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with macthing flared lehenga. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis from Amrapali.

She left her side-parted curly tresses loose an spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and hot-pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor completed her look with a matching handbag.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In Black Jacket And Printed Skirt

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a high-neck collar plain tee, which she paired with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front black leather jacket. She paired her ensemble with a mid-length pink-hued skirt. Her skirt featured black patterns. Sonam's outfit came from Karl Lagerfeld for Cover Story and she was styled by Meagan Concessio.

The actress completed her look with a pair of leather black boots. Soft contouring marked by winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

With her both ethnic and western outfit, Sonam Kapoor gave us amazing fashion goals and we totally loved it. What do you think about her outfits? DO let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja