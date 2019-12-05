Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt, And Janhvi Kapoor Have Amazing White-hued Formal Wear Ideas For Us
Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently gave us white-hued outfit goals. They wore such white outfits, which we felt were perfect as office-wear. Structured and crisp, their outfits made for great formal wear. While Janhvi won us with a pantsuit, Sonam and Alia impressed us with their dresses. So, let's take a look at their white-hued formal outfits.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's White Midi Dress
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a white midi dress recently while she was on a vacation in L.A. Her attire was by Ralph & Russo and she looked impeccable in it. Her dress was sharply structured and had a tuxedo effect. It was a sleeveless and belted number with flared and overlapping detail. The dress also featured a pocket and she teamed it with smart brown formal loafers. The Zoya Factor actress carried a signature Louis Vuitton purse with her. She upped her look with metallic golden circular earrings and classy round-framed shades. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and highlighted bun rounded out her avatar.
Alia Bhatt's White Blazer Dress
Alia Bhatt wore a short white blazer dress for We The Women event. Her crisp dress was by Retrofête. It was a full-sleeved overlapping dress that featured black buttons and subtle front slit. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her white dress with silver sandals by Sophia Webster. Alia might have kept her look jewellery-free but the makeup enhanced her look. Her makeup was accentuated by soft dewy effect and a lot of pink touches. She wore a minty pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The eye makeup was subtle and the middle-parted highlighted tresses elevated her look.
Janhvi Kapoor's White Pantsuit
Janhvi Kapoor recently graced the United Colors of Benetton event. She wore an all-white Judy Zhang outfit for the occasion. Her ensemble consisted of a knotted blazer and flared pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, Janhvi also accessorised her look with a quirky gold-toned bracelet that came from Misho by Suhani Parekh. Her transparent-hued heels were from Truffle Collection India. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose white outfit are you most likely to pick? Let us know that in the comment section.