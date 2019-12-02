Bhatt Sisters, Alia And Shaheen Bhatt's Formal Outfits Can Make You Look Notches Smarter At Office Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt attended the We The Women event in Mumbai and recently. They talked about Shaheen's battle with depression and her book, I've Never Been (Un) Happier. As for their outfits, Alia and Shaheen went for formal wear. So, let's decode their outfits for the event.

Alia Bhatt's Formal Dress

Raazi actress, Alia Bhatt gave us a formal wear goal with her all-white outfit that we thought was perfect as an office wear. It was a structured dress that came from the label, Retrofête. It was an overlapping full-sleeved dress with a button-down. She teamed her dress with sparkling sandals from Sophia Webster. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink touches. She upped her look with contoured cheekbones and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shaheen Bhatt's Formal Pantsuit

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt wore a bright pink pantsuit that came from the label, Appapop. It was a Pichi Fucasia pink pantsuit that consisted of a vibrant pink blazer and matching pants. She teamed her ensemble with an orange-hued tee, which colour-blocked her pink pantsuit. She paired her attire with nude-toned strappy sandals. Like Alia, Shaheen also kept her look accessory-free. Her makeup was light with matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The hot pink and ebony highlighted tresses completed her look.

