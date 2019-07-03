Wow! Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Makes Nightwear Look So Cool

ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt recently returned from New York with Ranbir Kapoor and was spotted outside a saloon today. The actress flaunted a casual look and gave us a relaxed, vibrant, and a very comfy fashion idea. It was a beautiful ensemble, which also made a strong case for nightwear fashion. Well, Alia certainly made the humble nightwear look glam and beckoned us to slip into one. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    Alia Bhatt Celeb Spotting

    So, Alia wore a matching sweatshirt and pyjamas. Her ensemble seemed snuggly and was dipped in an ivory hue. The top was round-necked and full-sleeved and the pyjamas were sort of straight-fit. Alia's attire was adorned with vibrant star patterns, which notched up her look. Well, this attire of Alia's mostly seemed like a nightwear but she rocked it as a daywear. However, Alia is not the only star to flaunt this trend. Previously, Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have made nightwears seem so cool.

    Alia Bhatt News

    Well, coming back to Alia's ensemble, we also found it perfect as a travel outfit because of the fuss-free effect. She paired her separates with white sports shoes, which not only went well with her ensemble but also notched up the comfort quotient. Alia accessorised her look with black shades and the make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and dewy cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her casual off-duty avatar. Alia looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
