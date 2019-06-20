ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Made A Colour-coordinated Entry At The Airport

    By
    |
    Alia And Ranbir

    Alia Bhatt looked smart as ever in her airport ensemble. She was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and gave us a legit travel wear goal. Her attire seemed absolutely comfy and was a bit towards the athleisure side. Let's decode her latest airport outfit and look.

    So, Alia took a break from the glam airport avatars and turned up in a simple outfit. She majorly played with muted hues and looked fab as ever. The actress wore a beige top and teamed it with white trousers and a beige jacket that featured a button-down. She paired her ensemble with classy sports shoes.

    Alia Bhatt Airport Look

    Surprisingly, the actress kept her look jewellery-free. The make-up was also bare minimum with a light pink lip shade. She rounded out her avatar with an impeccable ponytail. Ranbir colour-coordinated his attire with Alia. He wore a white jacket and trousers and paired it with a grey tee and sports shoes. So, how did you find their airport outfits and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
