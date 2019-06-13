Festive & Colour Block, Alia Bhatt Stuns Us With This Humble Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt's traditional fashion sensibility is pretty strong and she clearly proved it to us again with this ethnic suit of hers. The prolific actress donned this ensemble for the press conference of her upcoming movie, 'Brahmastra'. She looked ethereal and her styling was minimally done too. With this attire, Alia gave us a festive wear goal and inspired us to wear traditional more often.

So, the actress sported a Label: Anushree outfit and looked ethereal in it. Her ensemble came from the SS' 19 collection of the designer, and it consisted of a bateau-neckline suit and complementing bottoms. Her full-sleeved kurta was accentuated by intricate floral patterns, which notched up her attire. Alia draped her dupatta with mustard yellow-hued dupatta that was subtly-done and highlighted by a metallic border.

She kept her jewelleries light for the press event and accessorised her look with intricate temple earrings, which spruced up her stylish avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and lit up by a minty pink lip shade, complementing eye shadow, and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's latest attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.