ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shraddha Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Make Us Want To Invest In Green Pantsuits

    By
    |
    Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

    About last week, we saw Shraddha Kapoor making a statement at the airport with her green pantsuit. And now, the latest celeb to don a green powersuit was none other than her colleague, Alia Bhatt. Recently, Alia was spotted at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress looked classy and gave us a major outfit goal. Well, we thought, both Shraddha and Alia gave us refreshing hue to look forward to. They made a strong case for green pantsuits. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

    Shraddha Kapoor Airport Look

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor, who has the most unconventional yet simplest airport outfits, surprised us with this green pantsuit. The hue absolutely caught our attention and Shraddha looked smart as ever in it. Her attire consisted of a green structured blazer, a white top, and straight-fit green pants. Shraddha paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, in order to elevate the comfort quotient. Her look was minimally done and the make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a glossy lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt also looked classy and gave us a boss lady look with this pantsuit of hers. The actress notched up her fashion game with this green pantsuit. She wore a white top and teamed it with a minty green jacket and button-down casual flared pants. Alia paired her ensemble with beige pencil heels and accessorised her look with white cat-eyed frames, which suited her look. The make-up was marked by a pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her airport avatar.

    So, whose green pantsuit wowed you more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue