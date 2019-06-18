Shraddha Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Make Us Want To Invest In Green Pantsuits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last week, we saw Shraddha Kapoor making a statement at the airport with her green pantsuit. And now, the latest celeb to don a green powersuit was none other than her colleague, Alia Bhatt. Recently, Alia was spotted at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress looked classy and gave us a major outfit goal. Well, we thought, both Shraddha and Alia gave us refreshing hue to look forward to. They made a strong case for green pantsuits. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who has the most unconventional yet simplest airport outfits, surprised us with this green pantsuit. The hue absolutely caught our attention and Shraddha looked smart as ever in it. Her attire consisted of a green structured blazer, a white top, and straight-fit green pants. Shraddha paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, in order to elevate the comfort quotient. Her look was minimally done and the make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a glossy lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also looked classy and gave us a boss lady look with this pantsuit of hers. The actress notched up her fashion game with this green pantsuit. She wore a white top and teamed it with a minty green jacket and button-down casual flared pants. Alia paired her ensemble with beige pencil heels and accessorised her look with white cat-eyed frames, which suited her look. The make-up was marked by a pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her airport avatar.

So, whose green pantsuit wowed you more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.