Sonakshi Sinha’s White Dotted Dress Is Perfect For Upcoming Christmas Party

    Christmas is near but the celebrations have already kickstarted in the Bollywood industry. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha attended an event at Angel Xpress Foundation to celebrate Christmas with kids. At the event, the actress was spotted posing not only with kids but also with Santa Claus. She was dressed in a white dotted dress. Her dress seemed perfect for upcoming Christmas party. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it.

    So, for the Christmas celebration, Sonakshi Sinha donned a three-fourth-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline mid-length white flared dress. Her dress featured black printed dots and she completed her look with pointed white flats. The Dabangg 3 actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and rings. She painted her nails pink.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sonakshi sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonakshi Sinha also carried a black sling bag while the side-parted highlighted curly tresses rounded out her look.

    We liked Sonakshi's simple yet pretty dress. What do you think about her attire? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
