Sara Ali Khan Stylishly Transforms From White Swan At IIFA To Black Swan At This Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The white swan transformed into a black swan, well that was the case with Sara Ali Khan. Previously, the Kedarnath actress at IIFA Awards 2019 donned a princess-like white gown that was by Gaurav Gupta and now she donned a ruffled lace dress for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her ensemble and her makeup totally balanced her look. Let's decode her sizzling outfit of the night.

So, Sara made heads turn with her Shriya Som dress that was sleeveless, figure-flattering, and asymmetrical. With sheer accents, this was probably one of the boldest numbers Sara Ali Khan had donned so far. The dress was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Sara rocked it. She pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. The bodice of her ensemble featured a bralette and a translucent layer, which was accentuated by intricate floral accents. The skirt was unapologetically ruffled and gave the attire a dramatic touch. Her skirt featured a thigh-high front slit and Sara paired her dress with a pair of black pointed heels.

Sometimes less is more and the same could be said about her styling. Her accessory game was minimal and light. The star-shaped studs and the sassy ring notched up her look. Her chic jewellery came from Kaj Fine Jewellery. As for her makeup, it was done with a touch of restraint and that we thought was a brilliant move. Sara's makeup was light and accentuated by matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and subtly-highlighted cheekbones. Her makeup was also enhanced by glossy effect. The partly-tied waves-styled hairdo elevated her gorgeous avatar.

Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates from the Vogue Beauty Awards.