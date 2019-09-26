ENGLISH

    Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt's Sparkling Silver Attire Should Be Your New Party Dress Code

    Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous and so frills and fancies free at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. The Gully Boy actress kept it fun and simple for the event. Her look was minimally done but her bling game was strong. Her attire had a powerful chandelier effect but the point is that Alia gave us a fresh party wear goal. Unlike her IIFA Awards 2019 attire, this time, Alia Bhatt made a sparkling entry. So, let's take a look at her attire game.

    The cute diva opted for a one-shoulder dress that was by Michael Costello. Her dress was silver-hued and elaborated by cascade of embellishments, which gave her attire the party effect. It was a draped number with an overlapping detail. Her ensemble was flowy and she pulled it off gracefully.

    Alia Bhatt teamed her silver ensemble with white bra that went well with the shimmery number. She paired her ensemble with silver glittery heels and we are glad she opted for the matching hue as otherwise a contrasting colour would have stolen the thunder of the dress. The jewellery game was light with chic rings, which subtly upped her look. The makeup was fresh and natural. The pink highlighted cheekbones and complementing lip shade accentuated her look. The subtle kohl balanced Alia's look but the real winner here was her spiky ponytail, with which she actually gave us hairstyle goals.

    Alia Bhatt looked amazing and so what do you think about her ensemble and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates from Vogue Beauty Awards 2019.

