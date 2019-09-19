IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt’s Gown Is Pretty Refreshing But She Doesn’t Look Very Fresh Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt made a nude-toned splash at the IIFA Awards 2019 but this was way too much of single-toned splash. It wasn't as if she disappointed us completely but her look was seriously underwhelming. There was a missing level of balance to her look. However, her gown was pretty. So, let's talk about her attire and look of the night.

Now, we must say that there was an experimental edge to her look. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt wore a Georges Chakra gown that was strapless and flowy. It was a light-weight number with a column corset bodice with textural touch. Her ensemble was voluminous and subtly-pleated too, which gave her number a dreamy effect. The long cape and the statement bow at the back of her gown added to the dramatic touch.

She accessorised her look with light jewellery and that we felt was a smart move, as too much of jewellery would have further ruined her look. So, Alia upped her look with delicate rings, which came from Kaj Fine Jewellery. While her attire and accessories impressed us, her makeup and hairdo failed to woo us. We understand the messy wild effect that she was trying to ace but it didn't quite work out for her this time. The cheekbones were contoured too much, which brought her look notches down. The braided pigtail was refreshing to see but it made her look tired and she herself didn't look so fresh.

So, what are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.