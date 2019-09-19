ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt’s Gown Is Pretty Refreshing But She Doesn’t Look Very Fresh

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt made a nude-toned splash at the IIFA Awards 2019 but this was way too much of single-toned splash. It wasn't as if she disappointed us completely but her look was seriously underwhelming. There was a missing level of balance to her look. However, her gown was pretty. So, let's talk about her attire and look of the night.

    Now, we must say that there was an experimental edge to her look. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt wore a Georges Chakra gown that was strapless and flowy. It was a light-weight number with a column corset bodice with textural touch. Her ensemble was voluminous and subtly-pleated too, which gave her number a dreamy effect. The long cape and the statement bow at the back of her gown added to the dramatic touch.

    She accessorised her look with light jewellery and that we felt was a smart move, as too much of jewellery would have further ruined her look. So, Alia upped her look with delicate rings, which came from Kaj Fine Jewellery. While her attire and accessories impressed us, her makeup and hairdo failed to woo us. We understand the messy wild effect that she was trying to ace but it didn't quite work out for her this time. The cheekbones were contoured too much, which brought her look notches down. The braided pigtail was refreshing to see but it made her look tired and she herself didn't look so fresh.

    So, what are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 3:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue