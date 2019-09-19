Just In
- 21 min ago IIFA Awards 2019: Mouni Roy Exudes Soothing Vibes With Her Feathered Gown
-
- 1 hr ago IIFA Awards 2019: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Look Is Mostly A Hit But There Is A Miss Too
- 1 hr ago IIFA Awards 2019: Radhika Apte Surprises Us With A Surreal Outfit And The Eye Shadow
- 2 hrs ago IIFA Awards 2019: Swara Bhasker Makes A Jaw-Dropping Entry In Her Stunning Gown
Don't Miss
- Movies IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story
- News Delhi Transport Strike Today: Many schools to stay closed; exams postponed
- Sports Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs collapse as Valbuena leads deserved comeback
- Technology MIUI 11 Animations Teased Ahead Of September 24 Launch
- Automobiles Hero Lectro Electric Bike Launched In India: We Have All The Details
- Education What Is CBSE Private Candidate? Know About Eligibility, Form, Admit Card And Result
- Finance Airtel Payments Bank Launches "Bharosa" Savings Account
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt’s Gown Is Pretty Refreshing But She Doesn’t Look Very Fresh
Alia Bhatt made a nude-toned splash at the IIFA Awards 2019 but this was way too much of single-toned splash. It wasn't as if she disappointed us completely but her look was seriously underwhelming. There was a missing level of balance to her look. However, her gown was pretty. So, let's talk about her attire and look of the night.
Now, we must say that there was an experimental edge to her look. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt wore a Georges Chakra gown that was strapless and flowy. It was a light-weight number with a column corset bodice with textural touch. Her ensemble was voluminous and subtly-pleated too, which gave her number a dreamy effect. The long cape and the statement bow at the back of her gown added to the dramatic touch.
She accessorised her look with light jewellery and that we felt was a smart move, as too much of jewellery would have further ruined her look. So, Alia upped her look with delicate rings, which came from Kaj Fine Jewellery. While her attire and accessories impressed us, her makeup and hairdo failed to woo us. We understand the messy wild effect that she was trying to ace but it didn't quite work out for her this time. The cheekbones were contoured too much, which brought her look notches down. The braided pigtail was refreshing to see but it made her look tired and she herself didn't look so fresh.
So, what are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.