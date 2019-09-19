ENGLISH

    IIFA Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan Gives Us A Fairy Tale Moment With Her Gorgeous Floral Gown

    By
    |

    Kedarnath actress, Sara Ali Khan just made her IIFA debut and in style. The actress gave us a princess moment at the 20th IIFA Awards, which took place in Mumbai. She looked radiant in her fairy tale gown and was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Sara's attire was gorgeous and her styling was done to perfection by Lakshmi Lehr. So, let's decode her ensemble and look of the night.

    So, Sara wore a strapless Gaurav Gupta gown that featured a column bodice and voluminous skirt. Dipped in an ivory hue, this attire of hers made for a perfect number for the green carpet event. Her attire was subtly done and accentuated by floral appliques. Her attire was also detailed with embellished silver threadwork. Well, we must say Sara Ali Khan is in love with the ivory colour and she pulled off her flared gown with a lot of aplomb.

    The actress, who would also be performing at IIFA, kept her jewellery game basic. She accessorised her look with diamond studs and a chic ring, which went well with her attire. Her ring came from Irasva Fine Jewellery and her ring was from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Well, minimal jewellery also balanced her look. Her makeup was natural and lit up by pink lip shade, light kohl, and softly contoured cheekbones. She also upped her look with white nail lacquer, which complemented her attire. However, it was her impeccable high bun that spruced up her avatar the most.

    Sara Ali Khan looked amazing and we totally loved her dress of the night. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.

