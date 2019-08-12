Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: The Actress Who Wears More Chikankari Than Gucci Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ever since Sara Ali Khan has come into the limelight and paparazzi spotlight, she has impressed us with her unique sensibility. She fits in the tinsel town world but somewhere, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter is detached from this cinematic world too. This is what makes her interesting and so different from everyone around her. Born on 12th August 1995, Sara is a class apart. Right from candidly talking about her PCOD on the Season 6 of Koffee With Karan to wearing chikankari outfits, Sara is a trailblazer in her own way. Today is her 24th birthday and we want to talk about Sara's chikankari ensembles in particular. A bit curious why we picked up the chikankari perspective, here's why.

There are a number of Bollywood divas today, who are more visible to us because of the social media. They are seen in glittery ensembles, athleisure numbers, and expensive Gucci bags and Louboutin pumps. They seem so beyond us, right? However, Sara - the granddaughter of the late veteran cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi separated herself from the mainstream by wearing something as uninfluenced as a chikankari attire. Well, she was probably first spotted in a chikankari suit at the airport and ever since, Sara Ali Khan gained a lot of attention. Though she comes from a prolific and a royal family, Sara's chikankari suits established connect between the rich and grassroots of the country. Understated and deceptively simple, her traditional chikan suits showed us that her fashion is rooted and that she is unaffected by Bollywood's embellishment to quite an extent.

Also, as a chikan connoisseur, Sara has beckoned a change in the buying habits of young fashionable women. Post her chikankari suits, a number of Sara's contemporary actresses were spotted in these hand-embroidered suits as an off-duty wear too. Also, come to think of it, Sara Ali Khan's chikankari fashion game would have also indirectly enhanced the livelihood of chikankari weavers, who were reported to be hard hit post the note ban. As an A-list actress, Sara has a potential and platform to influence her followers and admirers, and with her embroidered Lucknowi-style chikan suits, Sara Ali Khan has encouraged so many of us to promote traditional fabrics and sustainability. And above all, most of her times, her chikankari suits are not very pricey too.

She also taught us that being yourself and in tune with your fashion sensibilities can make more impactful mark. Like the seasoned actress Rekha, who is often seen and recognized as a proud advocate of Kanjeevaram silk saris, Sara Ali Khan has also created a niche for herself with chikankari outfits and that too at such a young age. She has proved us that there is nothing quite like your traditional fashion and we do agree with her. Well, on her birthday, Sara Ali Khan is not only a blooming star but also a fashion icon. Hope she keeps chikankari fashion alive.

Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan!