India Couture Week 2019: Sara Ali Khan Made A Stunning Ramp Debut In This Gorgeous Silver Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last year, dressed in an exquisite golden lehenga with feathery accents, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the ramp as a showstopper for Falguni & Shane Peacock. And this time, it was none other than Sara Ali Khan, who sashayed down the ramp for the designer duo. Both Kareena's and Sara's ensembles were embellished but while Kareena's attire was more towards the glamorous side, Sara's contemporary wear was understated.

Nonetheless, Sara Ali Khan's attire was resplendent and it came from the collection, 'Bonjour Amer'. The collection was inspired by the opulent, Fort Amer, which is situated in the pink city of Jaipur. Sara's ensemble was gorgeous and had the essence of collection with intricate motifs. Her attire showed us the architectural splendour that is Fort Amer. Dipped in a silver hue, Sara Ali Khan's ensemble was subtly magnificent. It consisted of a full-sleeved corset bodice and a voluminous ballroom skirt. Her attire was meant for grand occasions or festive events.

She wore light jewellery and that represented minimalism. The makeup was light with a bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara Ali Khan made heads turn with her debut showstopper appearance and her co-actor Kartik Aaryan and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the show. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.