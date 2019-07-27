Just In
- 45 min ago Is Ghosting The Best Way To End A Relationship?
- 19 hrs ago This Slow Food Sunday Brunch At Radisson Bengaluru Is A 'Must Have'
- 22 hrs ago In India’s First Garbage Cafe, Plastic Waste Will Get You Free Food
- 22 hrs ago Kangana Ranaut's Wardrobe In Judgemental Hai Kya Is As Quirky As Her Character In The Movie
Don't Miss
- Finance ICICI Bank Reports Q1 Net Profit At Rs 1,908 Crore
- Sports Shastri set to get an extension as India head coach: Gaekwad
- Technology Xiaomi Opens Its 2000th Service Center In Delhi
- News 30 BJYM workers arrested during protest against Kamal Nath govt
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Spied Testing Again — Interior & Exterior Explained
- Movies Varun Dhawan Gets Emotional After Street Dancer 3D Wraps; Pens A Heartfelt Note!
- Education What You Should Know About New 4-Year Integrated BEd Course
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
India Couture Week 2019: Sara Ali Khan Made A Stunning Ramp Debut In This Gorgeous Silver Attire
Last year, dressed in an exquisite golden lehenga with feathery accents, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the ramp as a showstopper for Falguni & Shane Peacock. And this time, it was none other than Sara Ali Khan, who sashayed down the ramp for the designer duo. Both Kareena's and Sara's ensembles were embellished but while Kareena's attire was more towards the glamorous side, Sara's contemporary wear was understated.
Nonetheless, Sara Ali Khan's attire was resplendent and it came from the collection, 'Bonjour Amer'. The collection was inspired by the opulent, Fort Amer, which is situated in the pink city of Jaipur. Sara's ensemble was gorgeous and had the essence of collection with intricate motifs. Her attire showed us the architectural splendour that is Fort Amer. Dipped in a silver hue, Sara Ali Khan's ensemble was subtly magnificent. It consisted of a full-sleeved corset bodice and a voluminous ballroom skirt. Her attire was meant for grand occasions or festive events.
She wore light jewellery and that represented minimalism. The makeup was light with a bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara Ali Khan made heads turn with her debut showstopper appearance and her co-actor Kartik Aaryan and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the show. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.