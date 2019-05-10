Sara Ali Khan's Vibrant Dress Is An OOTN And Perfect For A Date Night

ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan SOTY 2

    With her latest outfit, Sara Ali Khan proved that her fashion sense is evolved. She wore an orange dress that was chic and perfect for a date night. The actress came with Varun Dhawan and it was not just her dress that caught our attention, her ballerinas were also eye-catching. Sara, pretty effortlessly, gave us one of the best-dressed moments of this week.

    She wore a structured dress with cute bell sleeves. Her vibrant dress enhanced her slender frame and came with a drawstring. We felt this dress was worth investing in and wished we had this dress of Sara's in our wardrobe. The actress teamed her ensemble with bright pink pumps, which were accentuated by floral accents.

    Sara Ali Khan Fashion

    Sara accessorised her look with a bright yellow watch and hoop earrings, which matched with the colour of her dress. With this, she gave us major retro vibes. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The wavy voluminous tresses totally suited her look. Sara looked beyond amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
