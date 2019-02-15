And We So Want To Sport Sara Ali Khan's Beautifully-done Kalidar Kurta Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan graced the Cinta event and gave us a fusion look that we can so ace. She looked exceptionally beautiful in her printed outfit and gave us a style lesson for this weekend. Highly individualistic when it comes to her fashion statements, Sara looked a class apart and her look was minimal. Let's decode her latest outfit and look.

So, Sara's fusion ensemble consisted of a kalidar kurta, which was panelled and sleeveless. Her kurta was about the vibrant splash of colours and beautifully accentuated by floral prints. Blue, red, yellow, and many other hues accentuated her kurta. Her V-necked attire featured a metallic touch and was totally eye-catching. She teamed her gorgeous kurta with distressed blue denims, which gave her look a modern touch. Sara also wore sky blue pumps, which absolutely went well her ensemble.

The 'Simbaa' actress accessorised her look and spruced up her desi quotient with oxidised bangles and complementing earrings. Her makeup was light and marked by a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.