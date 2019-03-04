Sara Ali Khan Gives Us Ethnic Travelling Goals With A Khadi And Kalamkari Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a white traditional outfit at the airport recently. This time, she flaunted the fabric of the nation- khadi. The actress wore an ensemble by Simar Dugal and looked effortlessly beautiful. With this, Sara inspired us to sport ethnic outfits, whilst travelling. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Sara's flared suit was totally summer-worthy and seemed comfy. It came from the designer's handwoven khadi and kalamkari collection. Accentuated by resham khadi fabric, Sara teamed her suit with matching pyjamis and also draped a dupatta, which was adorned with intricate kalamkari work. Sara definitely celebrated the traditional crafts legacy of the country and encouraged us to do so as well. It was a flawless pairing of white and maroon hues.

However, it was not only her khadi suit that caught our attention, we also loved the bright yellow juttis. The juttis were enhanced by red prints and colour-blocked her ensemble. Sara accessorised her look with dainty bangles and studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was light and highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. The signature side-swept tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, how did you find Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.