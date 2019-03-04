ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sara Ali Khan Gives Us Ethnic Travelling Goals With A Khadi And Kalamkari Suit

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan Airport Looks

    Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a white traditional outfit at the airport recently. This time, she flaunted the fabric of the nation- khadi. The actress wore an ensemble by Simar Dugal and looked effortlessly beautiful. With this, Sara inspired us to sport ethnic outfits, whilst travelling. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Sara Ali Khan Fashion

    Sara's flared suit was totally summer-worthy and seemed comfy. It came from the designer's handwoven khadi and kalamkari collection. Accentuated by resham khadi fabric, Sara teamed her suit with matching pyjamis and also draped a dupatta, which was adorned with intricate kalamkari work. Sara definitely celebrated the traditional crafts legacy of the country and encouraged us to do so as well. It was a flawless pairing of white and maroon hues.

    Sara Ali Khan Style

    However, it was not only her khadi suit that caught our attention, we also loved the bright yellow juttis. The juttis were enhanced by red prints and colour-blocked her ensemble. Sara accessorised her look with dainty bangles and studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was light and highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. The signature side-swept tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, how did you find Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Sara Ali Khan News

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue