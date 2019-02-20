Sara Ali Khan Gave Us An Edgy Fashion Lesson With This Ensemble

ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan was spotted at an event yesterday and the actress looked stunning. She went for something trendy and edgy for the event and like always posed cheerfully for the shutterbugs. Sara wore a Bibhu Mohapatra dress and gave a party outfit goal to millennials. Well, this was one of her sassiest numbers, which we so liked.

    Her dress was not only about colour-blocking but also brought alive two opposite sensibilities. Her ivory-hued halter top captured the liveliness of the spring with a vibrant and abstract floral splash. The contrasting leather skirt was dipped in a black shade and enhanced by a metallic touch. It was a gorgeous number and Sara paired her ensemble with shiny hot pink peep-hole sandals, which went well with her dress.

    She carried a feathery pink Chanel bag with her and accessorised her look with delicate studs. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a muted-hued lip shade and subtle kohl. The signature side-swept tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
