PS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]
Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless beauty and there is no denying in how gorgeous she looks! Every picture of her has time and again made our heads turn. Currently, the actress was seen in role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in PS1 and we can not help but love how great she looks!
Her big eyes, have the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure have always made her stand apart from her contemporaries.
Recently she took to social media and shared a look from her latest shoot. The actress looked elegant and we could do nothing but stare at her as we were smitten with her charm.
The actress has donned a beautiful blue saree and white blouse. In the caption, she wrote "I've always wanted to dress like THAT new teacher in school. English Miss!".
Sobhita recently seen in Maniratnam's PS1. And has play the role of Vanathi, a very fine character which will certainly amass her more love, we are excited! Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for 'Night Manager' with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film 'Monkey Man' and Amazon Prime Video's 'Made In Heaven 2'.
