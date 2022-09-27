Ponniyin Selvan Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance In Green Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Seems like Sobhita Dhulipala knows every how about owning up to the limelight with her stunning attire. As the actress is running busy on the promotions of her back-to-back releases, now she brings up yet another beautiful attire and we just can't get our eyes off her.

Taking to her social media, Sobhita shares some really beautiful pictures in which she wore an olive green saree and posed her elegance owning up the evening while on the promotions of her upcoming Ponniyin Selvan: I. She mentioned in the caption -

"Press meet for PS-1 in beautiful New Delhi this evening ♥️"

Sobhita has got many back-to-back releases this year for her fans in which she will be seen in many different characters. From a traditional queen-like character to an avatar in a modern look, the actress has got so many things for her fans to watch out for.

On the work, Sobhita will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I this week and then we will see her in the much-awaited 'Made In Heaven' season 2 and then 'The Night Manager'.