    Sobhita Dhulipala’s Black Sporty Couture Ensemble Is Every Bit Edgy And Unconventional, Pics!

    By
    |

    Actress Sobhita Dhulipala never fails to impress us with her unconventional film roles and of course her sartorial preferences. Her Insta pictures serve as enough proof of her experimental fashion choices. The Ponniyin Selvan 1 movie star recently stunned us with her eclectic sporty look as she donned a dress that's a fine blend of athleisure and dreamy couture style!

    Image: Instagram

    Keep scrolling to know more about Sobhita's edgy and unconventional runway ensemble:

    Image: Instagram

    Sobhita looked enigmatic in a couture gown by the Gucci X Adidas FW22 collection. Her black velvet viscose dress featured the statement Adidas stripes at the shoulder and the Gucci-Adidas logo at the neckline. The floor-length sporty gown showcased a fitted silhouette that accentuated Sobhita's athletic form!

    Image: Instagram

    Ms.Dhulipala's chosen couture outfit served as the perfect example of edgy and flamboyant. She complemented the floor-length gown with a netted veil and tulle and lace hand gloves. What's more? She flaunted the signature Adidas cap to match her sporty attire. The silver metallic strappy boots with Adidas socks added to the chic and bold look.

    With her oodles of confidence and panache, Sobhita nailed the sporty avatar!

    Image: Instagram

    For the makeup, Sobhita kept the look a mix of glossy and dewy with blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, darkened brows, and bold red lips. She ditched the conventional jewellery and simply flaunted the essential sporty accessories to complete her gothic diva look!

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
