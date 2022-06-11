ENGLISH
    Sobhita Dhulipala Makes A Statement In Black Ruched Dress, Shares A Throwback Picture

    Sobhita Dhulipala has proved herself to be one of the most talented actresses of her time. Not only is Sobhita a gifted actress, but a treat to one's eyes! Her killer looks, sharp features and strong jawline makes her the hottest actress in the industry today.

    The actress took to social media a while ago to share throwback pictures from her old shoot where she can be seen donning a black outfit and posing fiercely. She is wearing a ruched black top and black and golden bottom. Along with that, the actress has worn gold hoop earrings.

    Taking to her caption, Sobhita writes "TB to @verveindia"

    Meanwhile, her last project was Major where she was seen as one of the hostesses. On the work front, Sobhita has an interesting lineup that includes a sequel to 'Made In Heaven', 'The Night Manager' with Aditya Roy Kapoor, 'Monkey Man', and Maniratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 17:30 [IST]
