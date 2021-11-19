Kurup: Sobhita Dhulipala Pays Tribute To The 80s Fashion With Her Costumes In The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sobhita Dhulipala has impressed the audience with her performance in Kurup, the movie opened to awesome reviews. Set in the mid-1980s India, Sobhita's costumes in the movie were a tribute to the fashion of the 80s. Her wardrobe ranged from midi dresses to sarees in the movie and we have decoded her three outfits and looks for you.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Yellow Floral Midi Dress

Sobhita Dhulipala looked awesome in her yellow floral dress that was sleeveless and featured a flared silhouette. Her dress was accentuated by intricate floral accents and she paired her ensemble with a pair of orange ballerinas. The makeup was kept natural with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Black And Red Saree

With a muted background, the actress looked a class apart in her black and red saree. It was an intricately-patterned saree, which had palla accentuated by leaf patterns. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved maroon blouse. Sobhita accessorised her look minimally with a metallic smart watch and bangles. She carried a black purse with her that went well with her outfit. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She upped her look with a red bindi and the long partly-tied tresses completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Blue Dotted Dress

Sobhita Dhulipala looked amazing in her blue dotted dress that was collared and featured a flared skirt. It was a smart dress and she paired her dress with a pair of white pumps that complemented her attire. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl spruced up her look. The long softly-curled tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Pictures Source: Kurup/Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram