Just In
- 43 min ago Pitru Paksha 2022 Shradh: Can Daughters Do Pind Daan?
- 58 min ago Is Your Partner Loyal? Traits That Talk About The Loyalty Of Your Partner
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sale On Designer Cabinets And Organisers, Up To 76% Off
- 3 hrs ago EORTV’s Web Series I Love Us 2 To Show First Lesbian Wedding Sequence
Don't Miss
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor Says Brahmastra Is A Part Of Alia Bhatt & His DNA; 'On Every Occasion In Our Lives..'
- News Man gets lifer for murder
- Education Jammu Kashmir 12th result for Kargil Division declared: How to download Scorecard and other details
- Technology AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming Trio Review: Plenty Cool, Plenty Powerful
- Travel The Caves Of Mulu: World's largest Cavern
- Finance Buy This Small Cap Financial Sector Stock, Shares Can Surge, Gave 439.03% In Less Than 2 Years
- Sports Three Manchester United youngsters who could get a break in Europa League
- Automobiles Evtric Motors Ride HS & Mighty Pro Electric Scooters Launched At EV India Expo 2022
Sobhita Dhulipala, The Timeless Beauty In Ponniyin Selvan
*Sobhita Dhulipala looks like a timeless beauty who is made in heaven; check out this look for PS1 promotion! *
Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless beauty and there is no denying in how good she looks! Every photo shoot she does has time and again made our head turn. Currently, the actress is all set to play a role of a royal in her upcoming PS1 and we can not stop but love how great she looks!
Her big eyes, which tell stories unlike any have the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful face structure have always made her stand apart from her contemporaries.
Recently she took to social media and shared a look from her latest shoot. The actress looked like a royal queen and we could do nothing but stare at her as we were smitten with her charm.
The actress has donned a beautiful silk saree and is dolled up like a muse from old and vintage days. In the caption, she wrote "Sorry for the spam but last evening in Chennai was just too special ♥️ Thank you for the love"
Sobhita is all set to mark her Tamil debut with Maniratnam's PS1. And now that we are all set, and steadfast to see her play the role of Vanathi, a very fine character which will certainly amass her more love, we are excited!
Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for 'Night Manager' and 'Made In Heaven 2'
- bollywood wardrobePonniyin Selvan Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Personifies Legendary Artist Frida Kahlo In Photoshoot [PICS]
- bollywood wardrobeSobhita Dhulipala Makes A Statement In Black Ruched Dress, Shares A Throwback Picture
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala: 5 Best Looks Of The Ravishing Beauty
- bollywood wardrobeStunner Alert! Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Spell-binding In Golden Gown (PICS)
- bollywood wardrobeSobhita Dhulipala Gives Modern Twist To The Traditional Indian Saree!
- bollywood wardrobeKurup: Sobhita Dhulipala Pays Tribute To The 80s Fashion With Her Costumes In The Movie
- bollywood wardrobeKurup World Premiere: Sobhita Dhulipala Shows How To Look Vintage Glamorous With Her Understated Saree Style
- bollywood wardrobeKurup Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Traditional Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeOn Sobhita Dhulipala’s Birthday, Why Her Fashion Is Aspirational And Her 5 Stunning Slay-Worthy Looks
- bollywood wardrobeTriptii Dimri, Huma Qureshi, Sobhita Dhulipala And Alia Bhatt Show Us How Classy A Black Outfit Can Look!
- bollywood wardrobeMajor Teaser Launch: Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns With Her Vintage Floral Saree Look
- bollywood wardrobeYou Would Want To Slay It In A Black Suit After Taking A Look At Sobhita Dhulipala’s Latest Look