Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala: 5 Best Looks Of The Ravishing Beauty Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

The busy bee Sobhita Dhulipala seems to enjoy this birthday while at work as the actress is running a super hectic schedule for promoting her film 'Major'.

The actress has completed the shoots and is all set to give back-to-back releases this year.

While the actress is running furiously on the promotions and we can't get over of her glamorous looks whenever she appears.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's check out the 5 avatars in which Sobhita raised the bar of hotness.

Sobhita in this black one-piece dress is surely setting up the standards of the glamour world on a high note.

Woah! She is a perfect example of sensualness blended with hotness in this black outfit.

Not just the black one, the actress has got all the charm to create a rage with her hotness in decent white color.

Damn! her cuteness is loaded with a heavy dose of hotness in this green color outfit.

And then this extra sensuous avatar in a red dress is perfect to collect all the glamour of the night.

Talking about her lineups, apart from Major, Sobhita has a sequel of 'Made in Heaven', Monkey Man, Maniratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', and many more unannounced.