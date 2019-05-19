Just In
- 1 hr ago Hina Khan Shows Us Her Evolved Fashion Sensibility With This Sculptural Gown At Cannes 2019
- 1 hr ago Cannes Diary 2019: Diana Penty Sticks To The Roots With Her Impeccable Sculptural Sari
- 18 hrs ago The Resort Attire Or Party Attire: Which Attire Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ You Liked More?
- 18 hrs ago Huma Qureshi Starts Her Cannes Film Festival 2019 Journey With Blazer Fashion
Don't Miss
- News AP EAMCET 21019 result likely to be declared before month end
- Movies From Saanvi To Lilly, Rashmika Mandanna Has Transformed Stunningly Over The Years! VIEW PICS
- Technology 10 OnePlus 7 Pro tips and tricks every user should know
- Sports FA Cup: Manchester City 6 Watford 0: Sterling hat-trick helps secure unprecedented domestic treble
- Finance Here's How Google Is Tracking Your Online Purchases
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Confirms November Launch For Husqvarna Twins — And So Our Watch Begins
- Education Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019 To Be Declared On This Date
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Abstract And Elegant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives One Of Her Best Gown Moments At Cannes 2019
It was a special and colour-coordinated moment for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, as they graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Priyanka looked straight out of a fairytale in her voluminous gown and she totally exuded regal vibes. Her dress sense was nuanced and she channelled a look that was somewhere between abstract and real. Let's decode her ensemble, which we felt was one of the best at this year's Cannes Film Festival, so far.
The actress wore a gown designed by Georges Hobeika and it was an example of sartorial perfection. Her ensemble was marked by a flared silhouette and Priyanka looked nothing short of divine. The strapless gown was accentuated by sheer bodice that was notched up by ruffled accents. Created from sheets of tulle, her ensemble was layered and cascaded beautifully. With her gown, the lady in white made a strong case for icy tones.
There was perfection in her styling too and she kept her look minimal with diamond jewellery from Chopard. The delicate neckpiece and complementing drop earrings absolutely elevated her style quotient and with this, she gave us one of the most iconic moments. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and a matching eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail was a wonderful idea and suited her look. Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked a class apart. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.