    Abstract And Elegant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives One Of Her Best Gown Moments At Cannes 2019

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cannes
    It was a special and colour-coordinated moment for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, as they graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Priyanka looked straight out of a fairytale in her voluminous gown and she totally exuded regal vibes. Her dress sense was nuanced and she channelled a look that was somewhere between abstract and real. Let's decode her ensemble, which we felt was one of the best at this year's Cannes Film Festival, so far.

    The actress wore a gown designed by Georges Hobeika and it was an example of sartorial perfection. Her ensemble was marked by a flared silhouette and Priyanka looked nothing short of divine. The strapless gown was accentuated by sheer bodice that was notched up by ruffled accents. Created from sheets of tulle, her ensemble was layered and cascaded beautifully. With her gown, the lady in white made a strong case for icy tones.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cannes Film Festival 2019
    There was perfection in her styling too and she kept her look minimal with diamond jewellery from Chopard. The delicate neckpiece and complementing drop earrings absolutely elevated her style quotient and with this, she gave us one of the most iconic moments. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and a matching eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail was a wonderful idea and suited her look. Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked a class apart. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 6:23 [IST]
