The Resort Attire Or Party Attire: Which Attire Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ You Liked More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nick Jonas also arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and we witnessed a lot of couple-goal moments at French Riviera. However, we also saw some high quotient fashion channelled by Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She went from donning a classic look to nailing a futuristic avatar. She looked a class apart and seized the day with her fashionable splashes. Let's find out what outfits she wore at Cannes 2019, which truly caught our attention.

The Blue Dress With A Hat

The actress looked phenomenal in her long blue dress, which absolutely gave us vacay vibes. Priyanka looked flawless in her long blue dress, which was accentuated by metallic accents and a flowy silhouette. It was a breezy number that was cinched towards the waist. Yes that Chantilly lace belt added a structure to her ensemble and gave it a figure-flattering touch. Priyanka accessorised her look with a sleek pearl necklace and a bling ring. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones with a matte pink shade and a complementing eye shadow. The sleek tresses went well with her look and that timeless white hat made her look a class apart.

The Quirky Futuristic Number

Her second look was the Chopard Party look and her dress came from Fendi. The actress upped her fashion game with a lavender dress, which was dazzling and notched up by sheer accents. The bodice of her attire was textured and metallic with a fluid finish. It was structural and the complementing skirt was enhanced by a beehive-patterned sheer overlay, which elevated her attire. The black and white striped shoes totally contrasted her attire and she accessorised her look with elaborate diamond earrings from Chopard. The blue eye shadow was the highlight of her makeup and the impeccable middle-parted bun completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked impressive in both the avatar but which attire of hers you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.