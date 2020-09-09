On 15 Years Of Salaam Namaste, Preity Zinta’s Stylish And Maternity Fashionable Looks From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner, Salaam Namaste was released on 9 September 2005. The film starred Saif Ali Khan as Nikhil (Nick) Arora and Preity Zinta as Ambar Malhotra. From butterflies in the stomach to the relationship problems, the film showcased the journey of a couple who goes through multiple emotions.

The songs of the film were equally amazing as was the story. Even today, when we hear them, we grooving to its hook steps. Also, Preity's stylish looks as well as fashionable maternity looks were quite impressive and it gave us major goals. As Salaam Namaste clocks 15 years today, take a look at the actress' outfits from the songs of the film.

Preity Zinta In Salaam Namaste The title track of Salaam Namaste had both the actors dancing in a beautiful location that refreshed our mind. For the song, Preity Zinta was decked up in a sleeveless halter-neck bright orange crop top. She teamed her top with a low-waist mini skirt, which featured cool red and yellow text prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of funky earrings, a silver-toned bracelet, and an anklet. Preity let loose her side-parted straight tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Preity Zinta In My Dil Goes Mmmm The song My Dil Goes Mmmm definitely gave us butterflies in the stomach. Though Preity Zinta flaunted many fashionable looks in the song but this outfit of hers was one of our favourites. She donned a strapless white top, which was accentuated by checkered prints with subtle grey and pink accents. The diva teamed her top with brown-hued pants while the thin pink-hued belt added fashion quotient. She upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and bracelet. The cool pink cap and sling bag enhanced her look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her sleek layered tresses. Preity Zinta In What’s Goin’ On? We can never forget the popular scene from the film, when Preity Zinta stepped out on the road at midnight to eat ice-cream, flaunting her baby bump. Preity was dressed in a plain white simple tee and teamed it with white pyjama that featured quirky green-hued prints. She layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved feather-detailed pink sweater and let loose her statement tresses. Pointed brows, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Preity Zinta In Tu Jahaan In the song Tu Jahaan, Preity Zinta was seen flaunting her baby bump in a sleeveless round-collar plain light-pink tee and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front red jacket. Her jacket featured black-hued prints and she teamed it with darker pink shade bottoms. The actress notched up her look with a pair of drop earrings and carried a white bag. She let loose her tresses and wore black sunglasses over his head. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up his look.

So, what do you think about these looks of Preity Zinta from Salaam Namaste? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: YRF