Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 5 Dapper Fashion Moments Of The Actor In Ethnic Outfits That Wowed Us Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 16 August 1970, Indian Bollywood actor and producer Saif Ali Khan marked his acting debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's film Parampara. He gained fame and recognition for his performance in 1994 films Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. He gave the biggest commercial success of the decade in 1999, the film named Hum Saath-Saath Hain, which is still one of the most loved films for us. Since then, the actor gave many blockbuster films and continued entertaining us with his brilliant acting prowess.

Apart from his acting career, Saif has impressed us with his fashion sense too. The Nawab of Pataudi is often making dapper fashion statements in his ethnic ensembles with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and giving major fashion goals. On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, let us take a glimpse of some of his regal ethnic looks that made heads turn.

Saif Ali Khan In An All-White Ensemble For Armaan Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Saif Ali Khan was decked up in an all-white ethnic ensemble. He wore a long-sleeved plain kurta, which he layered with a sleeveless mandarin-collar jacket. His jacket featured golden buttons and a pocket square. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor teamed it with matching bottoms and completed his look with a pair of pointed brown-hued stylish footwear. Minimal jewellery and short beard upped his look. Saif Ali Khan In A Blue Ensemble Saif Ali Khan looked handsome as he dressed up in a royal blue ensemble for Diwali festivities. His outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved shiny long kurta, which he teamed with white bottoms. The Dil Bechara actor layered his ensemble with a sleeveless buttoned-down royal-blue jacket that was accentuated by intricate patterns and a pocket square. Saif completed his look with a pair of stylish black juttis and accessorised his look with a gold-toned wrist watch. Saif Ali Khan In White Kurta-Pyjama For Kareena Kapoor's midnight birthday bash, Saif Ali Khan was dressed in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar white kurta. His kurta featured few buttons and he teamed it with matching pyjama. With stubble beard and short hair, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor rounded out his look. Saif Ali Khan In A White Sherwani For one of the special occasions, Saif Ali Khan donned a full-sleeved mandarin-collar long white sherwani. His sherwani was accentuated by black button-down detailing and featured a pocket square. The Dil Chahta Hai actor teamed his sherwani with matching bottoms and wrapped up his look with a full beard. Saif made an in-vogue small ponytail. Saif Ali Khan In A Black Sherwani For an event, Saif Ali Khan was decked up in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar black long kurta. His kurta featured golden buttons and a pocket square that added fashion quotient to his look. The Tashan actor layered his sherwani with a red-hued kurta and notched up his look with a pair of earrings and gold-toned ring. He applied gel on his hair to set it in place and wrapped up his look with a long beard.

We really liked these fashionable ensembles of Saif Ali Khan. Well, it's a double celebration for the actor as recently he announced that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child together. Congratulations to the couple!

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on these outfits of Saif Ali Khan's.

Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan!

Pic Credits: Instagram