Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Top Fashion Moments Will Leave You Inspired

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are set to welcome the second baby and the wishes poured in. The couple got many congratulation wishes from their friends and fans. Well, Kareena and Saif not only give us a lot of couple goals but also a pocketful of couple fashion goals. They are among the most stylish couples and families in the industry. On this happy news, we have decoded some of their couple fashion moments for you.

Kareena And Saif In White-Hued Traditional Wear

For Isha Ambani's wedding, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan wore ivory-hued traditional outfits. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she wore a gorgeous ivory lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her lehenga consisted of a sleeveless blouse and embellished flared skirt, which she teamed with a subtly-done net dupatta. Saif, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani set by Raghavendra Rathore. His ensemble consisted of a structured A-line jacket, matching pyjamas, and black-hued formal shoes.

Kareena And Saif's Airport Look

Be it traditional wear or casual wear, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan know how to ace it in style. The couple is often spotted at the airport in the most basic and casual of outfits. So, Saif Ali Khan, whose favourite hue seems to be white, was spotted in a white shirt and trousers on one of the occasions. He paired his ensemble with pointed brown formal shoes. Kareena Kapoor wore a simple white top and teamed it with dark green trousers and embellished jacket that she draped casually. She wore white-hued sandals and carried a classy brown purse with her.

Kareena And Saif In Twinning Outfits

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, the couple gave us a twinning fashion moment and took the internet by storm. They both donned white-hued cotton kurta pyjama sets and looked amazing. The only difference was the stitching style. Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with a chic pendant and wore statement earring and sassy bracelet. Her makeup was contoured beautifully and she completed her look with a side-swept hairdo.

Kareena And Saif In Blue-Hued Outfits

The couple twinned once again in their blue-hued traditional outfits and this time, they had their son Taimur Ali Khan in the frame too. So, Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning lehenga by Good Earth. She wore a paanch-phool siyahi print gajji silk lehenga that she teamed with a blouse enhanced by tilla work and kaachi taar embellishments. She also wore a blue-hued silk odhani. Saif Ali Khan wore a subtly-patterned kurta that he paired with a dark blue textured waistcoat with a light pink pocket square and white pyjamas. He wore blue loafers with his attire. Taimur looked cute in his cream-coloured kurta-pyjama and an olive-green jacket.

So, which couple fashion moment of Saif and Kareena did you like the most? Let us know that.

Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan!

