On 15 Years Of Parineeta, Vidya Balan’s Ethnic Looks From The Film Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Released on 10 June 2005, Bollywood's romance-drama film Parineeta marks its 15 years today in the industry. The film starred Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, Raima Sen in supporing role, Dia Mirza in a cameo role and Rekha in a special appearance in song Kaisi Paheli Zindagaani. In the film, Vidya Balan played the character of Lalita, a lovely singer, who has impeccable taste for ethnic outfits.

On the special day, recently Vidya Balan took to her Instagram feed sharing a couple of pictures from the film and from the famous song titled Piyu Bole. Dressed in sober Indian clothes, Vidya exuded elegance. So, let us take a look at her outfits and decode it.

Vidya Balan In An Embellished Pink Saree

Vidya Balan sported a beautiful pink saree, which was accentuated by silver-hued patterns and multi-hued stone detailed embellished saree. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The actress upped her look with a pendant neckpiece and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a loose low braided tail.

Vidya Balan In A Green Suit

Vidya Balan donned a full-sleeved brown-hued kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns and green-hued border. She teamed her kurti with a plain green dupatta and draped it in a casual way. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and a wrist watch. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a side low braided tail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.

Vidya Balan In A White Suit

Vidya Balan wore a very simple white-hued suit and looked elegant in it. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved off-white plain kurti, which she paired with a pure white dupatta. The actress notched up her look with silver metallic earrings and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She tied her statement tresses into a braided tail.

Vidya Balan In A Printed Silk Saree

Vidya Balan looked extremely beautiful in a red silk saree, which was accentuated by intricate patterns. She draped all the pleats of her pallu over her shoulder and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching printed blouse that featured tassel-detailed border. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis and red-golden bangles. Red vermilion, red bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade enhanced her look. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat low bun.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Vidya Balan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations to the entire team of Parineeta!

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan