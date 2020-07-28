On 14 Years Of Omkara, Bipasha Basu’s Stunning Outfits From ‘Namak’ And ‘Beedi’ Song Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Bollywood crime-drama film Omkara was released on 28 July 2006. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles while Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, and Konkana Sen Sharma in the supporting roles. Though each actor impressed us with their brilliant acting in the film but it was Bipasha Basu's stunning dance moves and looks in the hit songs Namak and Beedi, which made us whistle all the time. Both the songs became super hit and even today, the songs make us go crazy and we groove on its hook steps.

As Omkara clocks 14 years today, let us take a look at the outfits worn by Bipasha Basu in these two popular item tracks.

Bipasha Basu In 'Namak' Song

In the song 'Namak', Bipasha Basu was seen taking stage on fire not just with her sizzling moves but also with her bold look in a stunning black lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate silver patterns. The metallic silver-toned waist-band type accessory upped her look and she teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless halter-neck matching choli. Her choli featured silver embellishments and she accessorised her look with a maang tikka, black and silver bangles, and rings. The actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eyeliner, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light pink lip shade.

Bipasha Basu In 'Beedi' Song

'Beedi' song became one of the popular and top songs of the year. In the song, Bipasha Basu was seen dressed in a shimmering red midi skirt, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints and blue sequin border. The silver-toned waist band enhanced her look and she teamed her skirt with a strappy plunging-neckline sequin blue blouse. The actress notched up her look with a big silver-toned maang tikka, red and blue bangles, and rings. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light pink lip shade.

Bipasha Basu literally shined in these stunning outfits in both the songs.

Pic Credits: Eros Now