On 22 Years Of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kajol And Ajay Devgn’s Co-ordinated Outfits From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kajol-Ajay Devgn is one of the most celebrated and favourite couples in the Bollywood industry. The husband-wife's love story began on the sets of one of their films titled Gundaraj. And since then, two have given numerous hit films together. But the one film that is absolutely on the top of our favourite list is their 1998 film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. The duo looked great together and it was a treat to watch their sizzling chemistry on silver screens. The way they grooved together on the popular songs like Aaj Hai Sagai, Ajnabi Mujhko Bata, and Aashiq Hoon Main in co-ordinated outfits, they gave us major couple fashion goals.

As Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha clocks 22 years today, let us take a look at their outfits from the film and decode it.

Kajol And Ajay Devgn In Aaj Hai Sagai Song The song Aaj Hai Sagai turned out to be the most loved wedding song of the year. For the song, Kajol was dressed in a beautiful orange lehenga. Her lehenga was plain but her choli was quite heavy. It was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns. She draped the equally beautiful dupatta over her either shoulder and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, necklace, bangles, and rings. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a long braided tail and spruced up her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and light lip shade. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn sported white kurta-pyjama and looked handsome. He layered his kurta with a half-sleeved cream-hued jacket that featured intricate prints. Colour-coordinating with Kajol's lehenga, Ajay draped an orange dupatta around his waist. Kajol And Ajay Devgn In Ajnabi Mujhko Itna Bata For the song Ajnabi Mujhko Itna Bata, Kajol donned a pretty white lehenga. Her lehenga was simple and sober and she teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline designer choli. The diva completed her look with a white sheer dupatta and upped her look with a pair of earrings. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn complemented Kajol in a full-sleeved classic-collar white shirt. He layered his shirt with a sleeveless green sweater and teamed it up with brown pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of shoes. Kajol And Ajay Devgn In Aashiq Hoon Main For the song Aashiq Hoon Main, both Kajol and Ajay Devgn were decked up in a blue dungaree. While Kajol's dungaree was above knee-length, Ajay opted for full-length number. The actress teamed it with a half-sleeved white tee. On the other hand, Ajay wore full-sleeved classic-collar white shirt. The duo completed their look with a pair of white shoes and looked great together.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cheers to the entire team of the film!

Pic Credits: Sony Music India