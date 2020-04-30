Anniversary Special: Best Couple Fashion Moments Of Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the best couples in the Bollywood industry. After being in a relationship for one year, the duo tied the knot on 30 April 2016. Since then, they have been giving major couple goals to all the lovebirds in the town. If you scroll through their Instagram feed, you will find their profile is fully loaded not only with cute pictures but also with fashion photoshoots. Be it a festival or event, the couple is always seen complementing each other in co-ordinated outfits.

As they celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, let us take a look at their best fashion moments that gave couple fashion goals.

Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu In Black Attire Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu celebrated Valentine's day in Sri Lanka sporting black outfits. Bipasha Basu donned a half-sleeved beautiful gown by Gauri and Nainika. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her flared gown was accentuated by pretty red and white florals and ruffle detailing on the bodice. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, bracelet, and rings from the label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint rounded out her look. Bipasha let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls loose. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover donned a black suit and looked handsome. His suit consisted of a classic black shirt, which he layered with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned shimmering blazer. The actor paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of shoes and bow tie. Multiple rings and golden wrist watch upped his look. Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu In Formals For Halloween party, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were dressed in formals. They sported the similar black pantsuit, which consisted of a black blazer, white shirt, tie, and pants. However, Bipasha opted for single-buttoned blazer while Karan wore two-buttoned one. They completed their look with a pair of black shoes while the black reflectors added stylish quotient. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half-updo while the actor looked cute in clean shave. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu In Ethnic Attire On the occasion of Diwali, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were decked up in ethnic attire. Bipasha wore a Raw Mango pink silk saree and looked extremely stunning. Her saree was accentuated by golden dotted patterns and intricate border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching half-sleeved plain blouse. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkis, metallic necklace, gold-toned bangles, and rings. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat low bun and adorned it with white flower accessory. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, big pink bindi, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover sported a long white kurta and layered it with a full-sleeved mandarin-collar black long jacket, which featured front slit. He paired it with white bottoms and upped his look with multiple rings and wrist watch. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu In White Ethnic Attire On Holi, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu complemented each other in white ethnic attire. Bipasha draped a pretty white saree in a nivi style that featured red border. She paired her saree with a red plain blouse and notched up her look with gold-toned earrings, red bangles, and rings. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with vermilion, red bindi, red gulaal, and red lip shade. She also carried a golden potli bag. Karan Singh Grover sported white ethnic outfit, which consisted of a half-sleeved Chinese-collar short kurta and matching pyjamas. Red gulaal and wrist watch rounded out his holi avatar.

We really liked Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's co-ordinated outfits and it gave us major fashion inspiration. Apart from it, the couple is often seen giving surprises to each other. Like, recently, Bipasha took to her Instagram feed sharing a video, where she is seen making Karan's favourite besan laddoo to make their wedding anniversary a special one for him. Since due to lockdown, they can't step out to celebrate their special day, so this is how Bipasha showered love and affection to him.

Aren't they perfect for each other? They definitely are! Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on their fashion moments.

Happy Wedding Anniversary Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu!

Pic Credits: Bipasha Basu