ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anniversary Special: Best Couple Fashion Moments Of Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu

    By
    |

    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the best couples in the Bollywood industry. After being in a relationship for one year, the duo tied the knot on 30 April 2016. Since then, they have been giving major couple goals to all the lovebirds in the town. If you scroll through their Instagram feed, you will find their profile is fully loaded not only with cute pictures but also with fashion photoshoots. Be it a festival or event, the couple is always seen complementing each other in co-ordinated outfits.

    As they celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, let us take a look at their best fashion moments that gave couple fashion goals.

    Array

    Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu In Black Attire

    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu celebrated Valentine's day in Sri Lanka sporting black outfits. Bipasha Basu donned a half-sleeved beautiful gown by Gauri and Nainika. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her flared gown was accentuated by pretty red and white florals and ruffle detailing on the bodice. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, bracelet, and rings from the label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint rounded out her look. Bipasha let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls loose.

    On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover donned a black suit and looked handsome. His suit consisted of a classic black shirt, which he layered with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned shimmering blazer. The actor paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of shoes and bow tie. Multiple rings and golden wrist watch upped his look.

    Array

    Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu In Formals

    For Halloween party, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were dressed in formals. They sported the similar black pantsuit, which consisted of a black blazer, white shirt, tie, and pants. However, Bipasha opted for single-buttoned blazer while Karan wore two-buttoned one. They completed their look with a pair of black shoes while the black reflectors added stylish quotient. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half-updo while the actor looked cute in clean shave.

    Array

    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu In Ethnic Attire

    On the occasion of Diwali, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were decked up in ethnic attire. Bipasha wore a Raw Mango pink silk saree and looked extremely stunning. Her saree was accentuated by golden dotted patterns and intricate border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching half-sleeved plain blouse. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkis, metallic necklace, gold-toned bangles, and rings. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat low bun and adorned it with white flower accessory. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, big pink bindi, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

    On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover sported a long white kurta and layered it with a full-sleeved mandarin-collar black long jacket, which featured front slit. He paired it with white bottoms and upped his look with multiple rings and wrist watch.

    Array

    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu In White Ethnic Attire

    On Holi, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu complemented each other in white ethnic attire. Bipasha draped a pretty white saree in a nivi style that featured red border. She paired her saree with a red plain blouse and notched up her look with gold-toned earrings, red bangles, and rings. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with vermilion, red bindi, red gulaal, and red lip shade. She also carried a golden potli bag.

    Karan Singh Grover sported white ethnic outfit, which consisted of a half-sleeved Chinese-collar short kurta and matching pyjamas. Red gulaal and wrist watch rounded out his holi avatar.

    We really liked Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's co-ordinated outfits and it gave us major fashion inspiration. Apart from it, the couple is often seen giving surprises to each other. Like, recently, Bipasha took to her Instagram feed sharing a video, where she is seen making Karan's favourite besan laddoo to make their wedding anniversary a special one for him. Since due to lockdown, they can't step out to celebrate their special day, so this is how Bipasha showered love and affection to him.

    Aren't they perfect for each other? They definitely are! Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on their fashion moments.

    Happy Wedding Anniversary Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu!

    Pic Credits: Bipasha Basu

    More KARAN SINGH GROVER News

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue