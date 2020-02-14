ENGLISH

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Twinning Entry!

    By
    |

    Bipasha Basu Grover and Karan Singh Grover graced the ramp together for designer Sanjukta Dutta on Day 3 of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 at JioWorld Garden at BKC, Mumbai. The couple looked amazing together in traditional outfits and the moment was even more special as today is Valentine's Day. So, let's decode their attire and look.

    Both Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover colour-coordinated their outfits with black and golden-toned outfits. While Bipasha Basu donned a black-hued mekhela chador, Karan Singh wore a black kurta pyjama that was accentuated by modern sensibilities. The drape of her traditional silk attire was enhanced by metallic golden hue with elaborate motifs and she paired it with a full-sleeved blouse with flared sleeve ends. Bipasha accessorised her look with statement earrings and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and subtle kohl. She upped her look with a black bindi and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. She wore shiny black peep-hole sandals to complete her look.

    Karan Singh Grover wore an all-black kurta and pyjama. His kurta was marked by overlapping details and featured multi-hued motifs. The kurta was asymmetrical and he paired it with matching pyjamas and he teamed his ensemble with formal black-hued loafers. So, what do you think about their outfits and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

