Bipasha Basu Spreads Some Floral Splendour At Her Sister's Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Bipasha Basu Grover gave minimalism a break and opted for an elaborate number for her sister's wedding, Vijayeta Basu. She was dressed up in a fabulous Dolly J lehenga that consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. The actress gave wedding wear goals to ladies, who don't shy away from wearing bold hues and intricate patterns.

So, Bipasha wore an ensemble that was splashed in a champagne pink hue and was elaborated by iridescent sequinned floral detail. It was a meticulously done ensemble, which she teamed with a beautifully-bordered net dupatta, which she draped in a Gujarati style. Bipasha's lehenga was what one would call, 'modern maximalism'.

She paired her attire with heavy statement jewellery, which came from Falguni Mehta's eponymous label. Her jewellery consisted of a choker, maang tikka, studs, bangles, and a ring. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a bindi. The impeccable middle-parted bun was adorned with mogra flowers and that completed her look. We thought Bipasha looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.